When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, March 6.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved updating the township’s official map.

Why it matters: This is the first time the official township map has been updated since April 20, 2015. Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said the official map is “a good planning tool” to have up to date. Chairman John Blowers said the map will now show infrastructure investments, such as roads, parks and trails that the township sees in its future. The updated map can be seen here.

Pedestrian updates: The updated map includes proposed trails along the Walnut Street extension project, Lincoln Highway, Eastbrook Road, along with the Conestoga River and Mill Creek. Bicycle and pedestrian improvements along Old Philadelphia Pike, New Ronks Road, Lincoln Highway, East Lane and Mount Sidney Road are also included. Public water line extensions along Eastbrook Road and Old Philadelphia Pike are also listed.

Infrastructure: The new official map will include road connections from Millport Road to Lincoln Highway, the Walnut Street extension to Ben Franklin Boulevard and from Old Philadelphia Pike to Pitney Road. The new map will list mobility hubs at Olde Homestead Lane, Old Philadelphia Pike and Lincoln Highway East in accordance with the Lancaster Active Transportation Plan.

Quotable: “It’s important that the citizens and taxpayers recognize as an elected body we have to look forward,” Blowers said.

Volunteer recognition: East Lampeter police Chief Stephen Zerbe recognized Judy Leonard, Donna Hurley and Mark Lopez for their service on the Conestoga Valley Youth Aid Panel, which oversees summary and misdemeanor juvenile cases to reduce youth recidivism in the juvenile justice system.

Recognition of officers: Zerbe introduced Ken McCombs of the Bareville, Leola Leacock Lions Club to present East Lampeter police Detective Chris Jones the 2022 Officer of the Year award. The chief also recognized Sgts. Gregory Dolk and Brian Connors for 25 years of service.

What’s next: The board meets next at 7:30 p.m. March 20.