When: East Lampeter Twp. Supervisors meeting, Dec. 19.

What happened: The board approved the final township budget for 2023 with no increase in real estate tax. The tax rate remains at 1.9 mills, so the tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 will continue to be $190.

Key numbers: The proposed budget lists total revenues of $12 million and total expenses of $13.5 million. The deficit will be paid from the projected fund balance of $5.2 million by Dec. 31. Major expenditures are funding the East Lampeter Township Police Department at $8.2 million and public works at $904,984.

Quotable: “We are holding the tax rate,” Board of Supervisors Chair John Blowers said.

Fire funding: The township has allocated $265,302 for contributions to local fire companies. Money will be divided among the four volunteer companies — Hand-in-Hand, Lafayette, Ronks, and Witmer — that serve East Lampeter.

Contributions: East Lampeter’s annual contribution to Lancaster EMS continues to be $56,000. The township also intends to contribute $17,776 to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

Library funding: East Lampeter’s annual library contribution increased by $2,000, totaling $42,000. Next year, East Lampeter will obtain 2022 usage information from the county library system showing resident activity at the various county library locations and allocate the funds to the top areas. Typically East Lampeter includes places that have had at least 10% of activity.

Next meeting: The board meets on Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m.