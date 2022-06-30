When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, June 20.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously voted to accept a zoning amendment petition from Campus Shoppes LP to allow self-storage and commercial recreation facilities within the mixed-use zoning district. The petition is in relation to the Square at Bridgeport, a mixed-use development at 1625 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Why it matters: Currently, the mixed-use zoning district does not allow self-storage units and commercial recreation facilities by right.

Background: The Square at Bridgeport is on a 2.6-acre site north of Old Philadelphia Pike and west of Campus Drive. Campus Shoppes intends to redevelop the existing building to accommodate the requested uses. Chair John Blowers said the self-storage units will be contained on the first floor of the existing building. Apartment units are on the second through fourth levels of the building.

Restrictions: Within the mixed-use district, self-storage facilities would be allowed a maximum area of 10,000 square feet. The self-storage facilities would only be accessible from inside by apartment residents.

More info: The petition also requests for existing drive-thru facilities to be repurposed. Currently, a vacant bank building is on the property. If the amendment is approved, financial institutions, restaurants and retail bakeries would be allowed to repurpose the drive-thru facilities. Construction of new drive-thru facilities would not be allowed.

Quotable: “There are several items that would be allowed with this amendment, Blowers said.

What’s next: Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said the legislative action will require the township and county planning commissions 45 days to review. A public hearing will occur at a future meeting to amend the zoning ordinance. Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. July 11 at the township building at 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster.