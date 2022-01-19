When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 17.

What happened: Two new police officers were sworn in by supervisor John Blowers. Brooke Strubel and Genna Koser have joined the ranks of the East Lampeter Township Police Department.

Background: Strubel graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School and Pennsylvania College of Technology with a degree in emergency management and homeland security. She is also a certified EMT and graduated from the Reading Police Academy last year. Koser graduated from Palmyra Area High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Alvernia College. She is an active member of the National Guard and previously worked for the Reading City Police Department for two years.

Police commendation: Officer Ryan Weigand was recognized for his work on an arrest in March.

Other news: Susan Yoder was reappointed as township representative to the emergency services committee with a term ending Dec. 31, 2023.

What’s next: The next supervisors meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14.