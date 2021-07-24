When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, July 19.

What happened: The board voted to award a potential contract for $137,478 to Liberty Restoration and Construction LLC of Hanover to replace the roof on the township’s administration and police department building.

Why it’s important: Tara Hitchens, assistant township manager, said the roof leaks and has not been replaced since the building was occupied in 2005. Contract terms to be put together and a pre-construction meeting has to happen before work can begin, she said.

Appointment: Colin Siesholtz, who was recently hired as the director of planning/zoning officer, was appointed building code official.

Fire and emergency service recognition: The board presented 2019 and 2020 Volunteer of the Year awards to recipients from the township’s four fire companies. For 2019, they were: Bird-in-Hand, Benjamin Beiler; Lafayette, Dylan Leed; Ronks, Steve Gribble; and Witmer, Michael Creamer. Mike Fazekas was recognized for 25 years of service. For 2020, recipients were Bird-in-Hand, Arian Miller; Lafayette, Kevin Sinsheimer; Ronks, Dave Gribble; and Witmer, Kyle Quillin. Emergency service members were also recognized for their service to the township. They were: Gerald Kling, John Latschar, Chris Kauffman and Bruce Paul.

Police commendation: Police officer Tyler Auerbeck was recognized by Chief Stephen Zerbe for a search for a wanted individual who was staying at a hotel and using the room to manufacture methamphetamine. According to Zerbe, the officer evacauted the residents of the hotel and notified the state police Clandestine Lab Response Team and Lafayette Fire Company.

Other news: The next supervisors meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2.