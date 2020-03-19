When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, March 16.

What happened: Township officials pulled the plug on Little League baseball games and other organized activities at its parks in response to the coronavirus.

Why it’s important: After signing a declaration of disaster emergency, the supervisors discussed future use of park facilities, especially now that the weather is getting nicer and students are not in school. Although township parks will remain open, use of pavilions is discouraged and anyone who paid a deposit to use a pavilion will be refunded. Park restrooms will remain open.

Social distancing: Changes had to be made to the agenda to limit the number of people permitted in the meeting room because of the coronavirus. Chairs were distanced in the room so the public wasn’t sitting close to each other. Nine people, including board members, were in the room.

Livestreaming: In order to maintain the function of government, officials are working to livestream the next supervisors meeting on April 6. In addition to working on the technology to make that happen, the board also will be making decisions on the meeting arrangements, said Township Manager Ralph Hutchison.

Quotable: “In order to keep the number of people in the room to the limit of 10, we may need to restrict access,” Hutchison said. “The guidance regarding the size of gatherings may also change between now and then.”

Annual police report: Police Chief Stephen Zerbe reported police calls last year were down 4% from 2018. Police were dispatched to a total of 20,467 calls in 2019. Of those calls, 10,762 were in East Lampeter and 3,046 were in Upper Leacock Township. There were 768 arrests for criminal code violations and 2,502 citations for vehicle code violations. DUI arrests were up in 2019, for a total of 132. Fatal crashes were down from five in 2018 to one each in East Lampeter and Upper Leacock townships. There were 1,038 vehicle accidents in East Lampeter Township and 255 in Upper Leacock Township last year.