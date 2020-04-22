When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, April 20.

What happened: Township supervisors approved Lafayette Fire Company’s proposal to purchase a new fire truck for $598,000.

Why it’s important: Fire Chief Dave Keens said the Pierce Enforcer pumper will be primarily equipped as a structural engine, first due on most incidents with a turning radius and height requirement necessary to accommodate the fast-growing suburban community east of Lancaster.

Financing: The fire company is financing the vehicle through a combination of savings, grants, a state loan and $358,000 from the township.

What’s next: Lafayette expects to take delivery of pumper by the middle of 2021. Pierce still has to build the new pumper, which takes 12 months once a contract is signed.

Economic challenges: Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said he has been meeting with department heads to review the budget to determine revenue impacts from the coronavirus crisis. He said in May he should know how much has been collected from real estate taxes. He said the earned income tax, local services tax and admissions tax have been hit the hardest from the pandemic, with Dutch Wonderland amusement park being the highest generator of the admissions tax.

Stevens Tech expansion: The township signed a developer’s agreement with High Associates for an 86,000-square-foot building to be used for Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology’s automotive technology and collision repair programs. The plan is to build the facility along a new road, Ben Franklin Boulevard, that runs through a northern section of Greenfield Corporate Center. The boulevard will connect Willow Road with extension of Walnut Street that is proposed on an abandoned highway, the so-called “goat path,” north of Route 30.

Rockvale plan: The board accepted a proposed zoning amendment for review from Rockvale outlets to convert the shopping center to a mixed-use property of housing and offices, using a commercial redevelopment overlay zone.

What’s next: Neighboring municipalities, as well as Conestoga Valley School District and Lancaster County Planning Commission, will have 45 days to review the plan prior to a public hearing held by East Lampeter officials. The next supervisors meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. May 18.