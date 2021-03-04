When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, March 1.

What happened: Residents may soon get an alternative for their cable and internet service. Township supervisors are considering an agreement with Shenandoah Cable Television to provide services in the township.

Why it matters: Shenandoah is pursuing a cable franchise agreement with the township to provide cable services, bringing a second choice to East Lampeter Township residents for TV, internet and phone service. Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said Comcast has been the sole township cable franchise agreement holder. All franchise agreements, he said, are nonexclusive and do not prevent another provider from obtaining a franchise and offering services in the township. The franchise process will most likely be completed by the end of the year and does allow for public input, he said.

Quotable: “I believe that the community (residents and businesses) will likely benefit by the introduction of additional competition in cable TV choice,” Hutchison said.

Background: Shenandoah, a Sprint affiliate, is based in Edinburg in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley and serves customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.

Other news: Lafayette Fire Company Chief Dave Keens presented the supervisors with the 2020 annual report of activity. He said the township had 382 calls last year, as compared to 461 in 2019. Lafayette also covers a portion of Lancaster Township and there were 55 calls there last year as compared to 93 in 2019. Mutual aid, which is help from other fire companies during emergencies, was up from 47 calls in 2019 to 64 calls in 2020. Keens said the fire company has been averaging about nine volunteer firefighters per call. Property loss in both East Lampeter and Lancaster townships combined was $976,750 last year as compared to $2.1 million in 2019.

What’s next: The next supervisors meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 15. Zoom meeting information is online at eastlampetertownship.org.