When: East Lampeter Township supervisors reorganizational meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: East Lampeter Township Board of Supervisors will retain its leadership. John Blowers will remain chair and Corey Meyer as vice chair.

Staff: Ralph Hutchison will remain as township manager and Tara Hitchens as assistant township manager.

Contractors: Contractors returning to East Lampeter are Susan Peipher of Blakinger Thomas law firm, as township solicitor; and David Miller & Associates, with Becker Engineering HRG Inc., as township engineers. Grove Miller Engineering and McMahon Associates are alternate engineers.

Sewage enforcement: Supervisors voted to appoint Marvin Stoner as sewer enforcement officer and Dale High as an alternate sewer enforcement officer.

Looking back: Supervisors voted unanimously to appoint accounting firm Herbein & Co. to perform the 2022 audit of the township’s finances.

Looking ahead: The board meets at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the township building at 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.