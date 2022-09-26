When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 12.

What happened: Township Manager Ralph Hutchison opened a discussion on whether the township would consider utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds for contributions to community organizations. The request came from the Mennonite Historical Society. He said the township is not going to set up a financial assistance program where it would review applications from community organizations for rescue plan funding.

Why it matters: East Lampeter is set to receive its second payment of $891,729 this month. Hutchinson said it was his assumption that the supervisors wanted all American Rescue Plan Act dollars to be considered as “lost revenue dollars.” Therefore, the township would be utilizing its rescue funds for township purchases and projects. All rescue plan funds will be allocated as part of the 2023 budget. Hutchison said he will respond to the historical society by telling them the township did receive and consider the request. He also wanted a procedure in place for any other requests that may come in the future.

Supervisors comment: Chair John Blowers said, “There’s a use for those funds to provide dollars we either shifted around or dollars that we didn’t have.” Supervisor Ethan Demme said the township should handle any funding request during the 2023 budget process.

Ideas: Blowers said the township would like to use a portion of the funds for the apparatus replacement plan, which is used for fire vehicle purchases. At the April 4 meeting, proposed project ideas include an estimated $502,000 for a new air handling and chiller system for the township and police buildings, solar panels and electric vehicles with charging stations.

Quotable: “I think the ARPA dollars remain a part of the budget process as we already directed,” Blowers said.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the township building, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster.