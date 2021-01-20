When: East Lampeter Township Supervisors meeting, Jan. 18.

What happened: In an effort to provide some financial relief to businesses and property owners affected by the pandemic, the board plans to provide a 10% discount for all sanitary sewer customer accounts.

Why it’s important: The board has received requests from restaurant and hotel owners in the township for some kind of financial relief on their sewer bills due to not having enough business because of the pandemic. Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said a single family dwelling is considered to be one equivalent dwelling unit. The current fee per EDU per quarter is $95. The calculation of the number of EDUs for nonresidential uses varies depending upon the use such as number of employees, number of hotel rooms, number of restaurant seats and water consumption.

Quotable: “The reason for the credit is to provide some additional relief in response to the impacts that the pandemic has had,” said Hutchison.

What’s next: Township staff will prepare a resolution for the board to consider at the Feb. 1 supervisors meeting. The resolution will revise rates charged for public sewer service to provide a credit of 10% of the usual charge for all sewer customer accounts. The next quarterly sewer bill goes out in April.

Other happenings: The board denied a request to lower the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph on Eastbrook Road (Route 896) between routes 340 and 30. Because Eastbrook Road is a state highway, the board would have to ask the Department of Transportation for a speed study of vehicles on the road before the speed limit can be changed. Hutchison said the township used speed monitoring signs for a period of time, but changing the speed limit was not warranted by the results collected. Hutchison said signs are consistently placed on Eastbrook Road, and two are there now.

What’s next: The next supervisors meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1. Connect to the meeting by Zoom at eastlampetertownship.org.