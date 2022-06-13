When: East Lampeter supervisors meeting, June 6.

What happened: Township supervisors unanimously voted to fund 60% of the cost to refurbish Witmer Fire Company’s 28-year-old tanker truck. The fire company will fund the other 40% of the total cost of $197,000.

Why it matters: East Lampeter will save $385,000 by refurbishing an existing vehicle versus purchasing a new one. The purchasing of a brand-new tanker fire truck would have cost $582,000. The township will pay $118,200 while Witmer fire will pay $78,800. Assistant fire Chief Chris Kauffman said he needed supervisors’ approval to move ahead.

Background: Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said after the meeting the township will use money from the fire apparatus fund, formed many years ago to provide contributions toward fire apparatus replacement and refurbishment projects. The tanker was purchased in 1994 for $165,000 and was due to be replaced in 2014, Kauffman said. He said the fire department noticed “it was still running strong” in 2014 and 2019. From 2017 to 2021, the tanker averaged 28 calls per year. The decision to refurbish the existing tanker came at the May 9 Witmer Fire Protection Association general meeting.

More info: Supervisor Roger Rutt asked how much the fire department had invested in repairs in recent years. John Blowers, who chairs the board of supervisors, said the lump sum of repairs has totaled $24,000 since 2014. Although the engine, transmission and tires are in “good condition,” Kaufman said the fire company has begun to see problems with its pump and electrical wiring. New regular and emergency lights will also be installed as well as painting. Glick Fire Equipment Co. will perform the refurbishment at an estimated project time of three months, compared to waiting 24 months for a new vehicle.

Quotable: “Our goal is a minimum of another 10 years,” Kauffman said on life expectancy once refurbishment is completed.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. June 20 at the township building, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster.

For LNP | LancasterOnline