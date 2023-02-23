When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 6.

What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to sign a cooperation agreement with High Associates Ltd. to be a partner for an $11 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant in connection with High’s $150 million project at Greenfield North.

Funding details: The Greenfield North Site Development by High Associates was awarded the grant for site preparation of the mixed-use development on 115 acres near Willow and Greenfield Roads, which is expected to create 2,676 jobs. The jobs figure is an estimate for new direct and indirect jobs resulting from the Greenfield North project as well as additional remaining undeveloped parcels within Greenfield, said Tony Seitz, vice president of development, High Associates, in a Feb. 14 email. The state funding will finance site preparation work, including the following: demolition; erosion and sedimentation controls; stormwater management; all phases of earthwork; paving and concrete; and water and sewer utility mains.

Scope of project: There will be two large industrial warehouses in Greenfield North on Ben Franklin Boulevard. The first building at 450 Ben Franklin Blvd. will measure approximately 229,000 square feet, while the second building will be 210,000 square feet. On the residential side, 600 apartments in four five-story buildings will be built. Phase 1 will yield 440 apartments and Phase 2 will have 160 apartments, along with 28 townhomes for rent along Willow Road.

Background: Last month, township officials heard a request from High Associates to be a partner for the $11 million state grant agreement. Tony Seitz, vice president of development for High Associates, said on Jan. 16 the firm needs to work with a governing body with taxing authority for the application. Shank said a resolution passed at a public meeting was needed for the application.

Terms: Representing High Associates, attorney Claudia Shank of McNees, Wallace & Nurick law firm, said East Lampeter will serve as a “pass through” for funds received from the state to High Associates. High Associates will also reimburse East Lampeter if any engineering and legal costs are incurred.

Next meeting: The board meets next at 7:30 p.m. on March 6.