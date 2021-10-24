When: East Lampeter Supervisors meeting, Oct. 18.

What happened: Township supervisors agreed to participate in the national opioid settlement against drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson for their role in creating the opioid crisis.

Why it's important: If all communities with more than 10,000 people join the settlement, it will deliver about $1 billion to the state with as much as $232 million arriving next year, according to a letter from Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Settlement money would be used for treatment programs and services for those impacted by opioids.

Appointments: The following East Lampeter Township appointments were made: Scott Augsberger, Zoning Hearing Board, term ending Nov. 12, 2024; Jim Glick will fill the unexpired term of Zoning Hearing Board alternate, term ending Oct. 2, 2022; and Jason Dagen, Planning Commission, term ending Nov. 19.

What's next: The next supervisors meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Nov.15.