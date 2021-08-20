When: East Lampeter supervisors meeting, Aug. 16.

What happened: Township staff decided to notify Eagle Disposal that they will suspend or revoke their trash collection permit if they continue to receive complaints from residents for lack of service.

Background: Eagle Disposal, a waste management company in East Earl, has 1,299 customers in the township, The township has multiple providers. The township has received complaints from residents that Eagle Disposal is not picking up their recyclables, in addition to not picking up regular trash as scheduled. Eagle Disposal responded in a letter stating they understand the frustration but have temporarily suspended recycling due to driver and labor shortages as a result of the ongoing pandemic. The township has an ordinance that requires trash haulers to collect recyclables.

Other news: The township has approved no parking on a portion of Highview and Crestmont avenues and signs will be placed early next week.

Volunteer recognition: The board presented the 2019 Volunteer of the Year award to Michael Creamer of Witmer Fire Company and the 2020 award went to Kyle Quillin, also of Witmer Fire Company. Supervisor John Blowers thanked the volunteers for their service and said taxpayers should know they are being served by volunteers who are the fabric of the community.

What’s next: The next meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20.