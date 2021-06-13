When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting June 7.

What happened: Township supervisors approved the purchase of body cameras for its police officers.

The cost: The cameras, equipment and warranty costs will be purchased through Motorola Solutions for $95,320. East Lampeter police Chief Stephen Zerbe said the department had been waiting on a grant to partially fund the body cameras, but that did not happen. During the meeting, the supervisors adopted a resolution making a supplemental appropriation for expenditures within the police forfeiture fund to pay for the development and implementation of body cameras.

Why it’s important: Zerbe said the benefit to both the department and the public is transparency. Officers will be required to wear a body camera and have it on/running for any call, incident or interaction they have.

Quotable: “Body cameras will also provide quicker resolution to citizen complaints, provide a measure of civility with public/police interactions, provide officers with report recall and may help in corroborating evidence and allow the department to use the footage for training purposes,” Zerbe said.

What’s next: Zerbe said 40 Watchguard Body Cameras will be ordered and provided for each police officer. After the department receives the cameras in about two months, all personnel will be trained on how to use them before going out on patrol. Zerbe said he hopes to have them in use by September.

Other news: Three East Lampeter Township Police officers were recognized for their life-saving efforts and proactive police work. Officers Jordan Miller and Jon Werner were recognized with the life saving award for resuscitating a man whose heart stopped beating by using an AED and Officer Ryan Wiegand was recognized for exceptional performance of duty for arresting a man for drug possession and having a stolen firearm.

Upcoming meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 21.