When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 7. Vice Chair Corey Meyer and Supervisor Ethan Demme and were absent.

What happened: The board approved purchasing a new $1.4 million fire engine for the Hand-in-Hand Fire Company. It will replace a 23-year-old engine, becoming operational by late 2027.

Background: In February 2022, a nine-member committee began planning the replacement of the fire company's primary firefighting and rescue apparatus. Lonnie Kauffman, chief training officer, presented the acquisition proposal for the new engine to the supervisors.

By the numbers: The township will contribute 60% to the engine, while the fire company will provide 40% of the cost. Hand-in-Hand serves all of East Lampeter Township and offers support to Ronks, Witmer and Lafayette fire companies and neighboring townships. Hand-in-Hand is supported by 70 firefighters and volunteers who fundraise throughout the year. This includes its annual half marathon in September, auctions, three dinners and substantial backing from the Amish community.

Why it’s important: The replacement offers additional seats with air packs, enhanced braking, handling and safety features and a single-piece windshield. The engine should last 20 to 25 years. Hand-in-Hand Fire Company responds to an average of 10-15 calls monthly.

More: Chair John Blowers emphasized the township’s commitment to a structured apparatus replacement schedule, guaranteeing modern emergency response equipment for all served communities. Previously, the township refurbished Witmer’s fire engine and replaced those serving Ronks and Lafayette.

What’s next: The supervisors and the fire company will finalize the contract timeline and decide on retaining or selling the old engine.

School resource officer: The board approved a memorandum of understanding with Conestoga Valley School District to assign a police officer as a second school resource officer in the schools. The district will pay 70% of the officer’s salary and the township will pay 30%.

Community feedback: Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said the community survey on the township’s website, which seeks feedback on its service delivery, has received 300 responses thus far. The township is aiming for 100 more participants to complete the survey.

Panhandling: Due to the surge of panhandling near Oakview Road and the Route 30 ramp, efforts are underway to educate panhandlers and the public on appropriate behavior, including the posting of small signs in the area to warn against the practice. The township is also considering handing out information cards to panhandlers and the public with do’s and dont’s, Hutchison said. Donations to homeless assistance organizations are recommended over direct giving, he said.

Hotel nuisance: Due to increased police calls in recent years, the township is reviewing a draft nuisance hotel ordinance. Thornton proposed involving hotel owners in the finalization to build a positive relationship.