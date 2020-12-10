When: East Lampeter Township Supervisors meeting, Dec. 7.

What happened: Supervisors urged state and county officials to provide assistance to tourist businesses in the township that have been devastated financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why it’s important: Supervisor Corey Meyer drafted a letter stating that, due to the various restrictions that have been placed on restaurants and hotels, that many businesses along Lincoln Highway East can’t continue operating. He said the township has more than 40 hotels, and the potential loss to these tourist accommodations would be disastrous to the tourism industry in the county. In the letter, Meyer wrote hotel revenue is down nearly 50% on average compared to 2019. The board and township staff met with hotel owners a few weeks ago to brainstorm how they can help the industry through the pandemic.

Quotable: “I can’t imagine if help doesn’t come what this community will look like six months from now,” Meyer said. “I don’t know what the answer is, but every dollar helps.”

Concerns: Al Duncan of Miller’s Smorgasboard said his business is 67% under revenue from 2019. Restaurants in the township are charged for sewer based on the number of seats they have. Duncan asked the board if he could pay for only what the state allowed his business to operate at and not the total amount of seats. John Smucker, who owns two hotels in the township, also asked the board for relief with the sewer bills. He said when his businesses were closed, he was still writing checks to the township for sewer services he wasn’t using. The township waived sewer fees and interest in the second quarter and deferred payment until the end of December.

Other happenings: John Keylor was recognized for 39 years of service to the township, having served as chairman and secretary of the planning commission and as zoning hearing board alternate. Ben King was appointed to the Building Code Board of Appeals alternate position. King is CEO of Quarry View Building Group.

Police recognitions: Officer Sam Goss was given the Life-Saving Award by Chief Stephen Zerbe for saving the life of a 2-year-old child who was choking on food Oct. 17 on Spencer Avenue in Leola. Detective Scott Eelman also was recognized for 25 years of service.