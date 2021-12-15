When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 6.

What happened: The supervisors recognized Katrina Aviles for her life-saving action in carrying Barry Flory, her neighbor, from his burning home on Hickory Drive the morning of Oct. 25.

Background: Supervisor Corey Meyer called Aviles' actions heroic and said she put her own safety aside when rescuing Flory and getting him to safety until medical personnel arrived. Meyer said the supervisors were sad to hear that Flory died from cancer on Nov. 23. Aviles, a U.S. Army veteran who served in Iraq in 2008, was also recognized at the meeting by state Rep. Keith Greiner and Lafayette fire Chief David Keens.

Supervisor recognition: Dave Buckwalter and Glenn Eberly were recognized for their service to the township. Buckwalter was recognized for 23 years, having served as supervisor for 18 years and member of the township Sewer Authority and the township Planning Commission. Eberly served the township for 34 years, including 30 as a supervisor and four as an auditor. Both men did not seek reelection.

What's next: The next supervisors meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20.