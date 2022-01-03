When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 20.

What happened: The board unanimously approved the 2022 budget with equal expenses and anticipated income, $11,936,055, including some changes since it was advertised in November. There will be no increase in the tax rate of 1.90 mills; the same as it’s been for the past three years.

What changed: Supervisors increased their contribution to Lancaster EMS by $20,000 to $56,000. Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said increases in the pay for two IT positions and the stormwater technician were necessary in order to better reflect market conditions. There were also changes in the purchase of police vehicles, revised minimum monthly obligations for pension plans, an increase in cybersecurity liability insurance, and $10,000 was added to the budget for a survey to go to residents next year regarding township services.

Other happenings: The board appointed the county treasurer as tax collector for 2022 after the candidate who was elected was unable to serve.

Resignation: The board accepted the resignation of Roger Rutt from the planning commission. Rutt has been elected to the board of supervisors. Gerald Huesken was appointed to fill Rutt’s unexpired term on the planning commission, which ends on Nov. 19, 2023.

What’s next: The first meeting of the new year will be held Jan. 3 at 7:30 p.m.