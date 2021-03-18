When: East Lampeter Township Supervisors meeting March 15.

What happened: The board approved extending an emergency housing program until the end of June allowing hotels and motels in the township to become temporary shelters for people who have lost housing due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why it’s important: Jen Koppel, executive director of the Lancaster County Coalition to End Homelessness, said there are 13 people in the pilot project and nine of them will be housed in a more permanent setting by mid-April. She said they were chosen for the program because they would not do well in a shelter based on past challenges.

Quotable: “To us that’s a really big deal,” said Koppel. “Some of the folks being housed have been on the streets six, seven, 10 years.”

Background: Justin Eby, deputy executive director of the Lancaster County Housing Redevelopment Authority, said it is not known if the federal eviction moratorium will be continued another three months which means more people could be in danger of losing their homes. He said within one week of the rent assistance program getting underway, there were more than 700 applications and 224 households have scheduled eviction hearings or notices. He said 211 of those indicate they have been homeless in the last five years.

Businesses concerned: Bruce Fry, general manager of Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway, said he is concerned about extending the emergency housing program because in the last several months, they have seen an increase in drug activity at Tanger, including panhandling, thefts, overdoses and selling of drugs. He said employees are fearful and many hotels have been locking their doors. He said they are concerned because tourist season is fast approaching and the last thing they need is something more to impede their ability to rebound after the economic damage from the pandemic. He said the police are called when there’s an incident and Tanger’s policy is to send a trespass notice to the individual who was arrested to prevent them from returning to the outlets. The problem is, he said, is that the police are telling them the individual’s arrested have no address because they are homeless or living in a hotel therefore a trespass notice can’t be sent to them.

What’s next: Supervisor Ethan Demme said that long-term housing in hotels is illegal but anyone who drives or walks by a hotel on Lincoln Highway East and sees a school bus stopping to pick up a student knows that isn't the case, He said ramping up policing, having enforceable ordinances to deal with the problem and having more housing programs like the current one where case managers are onsite daily are the solution.

Annual police report: Chief Stephen Zerbe presented the 2020 police report to the board, noting that overall crime was down over the last few years. The department was dispatched to 19,847 calls, which was down 4 percent from 2019. Of those calls, 7,455 were in East Lampeter Township and 2,101 were from Upper Leacock Township.

Arrests: The department made 620 arrests for criminal code violations. There were three homicides in Upper Leacock Township, two of which came from one event and the third is the Linda Stoltzfus case. East Lampeter police issued 2,030 citations to motorists for vehicle code violations and arrested 110 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. There were 746 vehicle accidents in East Lampeter and 215 accidents in Upper Leacock. There was one fatal in each of the townships.

Recognition: Police officer Tyler Auerbeck was presented with the 2020 Officer of the Year award by the Bareville, Leola, Leacock Lions Club. He has been with the department for two years and before that, was an officer for the Harrisburg City Police Department. He was chosen for the award by his peers based on his work ethic and attentiveness.