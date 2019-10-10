When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 7.
What happened: Supervisors appointed Jeff Hatfield as emergency management coordinator and Brett Fassnacht as deputy coordinator.
Background: The township has not had an emergency management coordinator for several years, according to Supervisor John Bowman.
Why it’s imporant: The role of the emergency management coordinator is to prepare plans to help lead the response during and after a natural disaster or other types of emergencies. They also coordinate with the police and fire companies during an emergency. Both men are active with the Lafayette Fire Company. Hatfield is president and fire police lieutenant and Fassnacht is a senior firefighter.
Other happenings: Jordan Good was reappointed as zoning hearing board alternate.