When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 14.

What happened: An East Lampeter Township couple is asking the township to amend the township’s zoning ordinance to allow “glamping” as a form of agriculture tourism.

Why it’s important: Amelia and Ikenna Obioma, of Horning Road, have filed a petition to allow for upscale “glamping” sites on 8.6 acres of property they own at 279 Strasburg Pike. The property is in the agricultural zoning district and features a stone bank barn that was certified by the county Historical Preservation Trust as being built between 1790 and 1820.

Plan: The Obiomas plan to educate the public about the property’s historic features by offering the opportunity to experience an historic working farm in the form of upscale “glamping” sites. The zoning ordinance does not allow agriculture operations on properties within the ag zone that are less than 10 acres. “Glamping” is a form of agritourism in which people stay overnight in upscale tent structures on a semipermanent foundation.

Background: Amelia Obioma asked the township to amend the township’s zoning ordinance to allow “glamping” as a form of agricultural tourism in 2018 but withdrew the petition before it was heard by the supervisors, said Township Manager Ralph Hutchison.

What’s next: There will be a public hearing on the text amendment petition at 6:30 p.m. April 18.

Sundance Car Wash proposal: The board conditionally approved a land development plan for Sundance Car Wash, 1728 Lincoln Highway East. They are redeveloping their current site and adding six wash bays.

Quotable: “It’s a tremendous example of redevelopment and reinvestment in the community,” supervisor John Blowers said. “It’s a great plan.”

Fire company report: Lafayette Fire Company Chief Dave Keens provided the supervisors with the 2021 fire company report. He said there were 565 calls last year, which was up 12% from 2020. Of those calls, 81 were in Lancaster Township. He said they are down to eight firefighters per call from nine in 2020. The amount of property loss in the township was $397,000 and $64 million in property was saved. Keens said the fire company is doing good financially and their new engine has been in service since July and is working well.

Other news: Nicholas Zollner, a Conestoga Valley High School graduate, was sworn in as the newest officer for the East Lampeter Township Police Department. Officers Chad Snader and Blake Wahlberg were recognized with lifesaving awards for outstanding service by Chief Stephen Zerbe. Hutchison reported the Lancaster Intermunicipal Committee met and set trick or treat night in all municipalities as Oct. 31 annually, no matter what day of the week it falls on or the weather.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 7.