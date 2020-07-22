When: East Lampeter Supervisors meeting July 20.

What happened: Police Chief Stephen Zerbe provided supervisors with use-of-force statistics for the past 3 1/2 years.

Why it’s important: Out of 70,000 calls since 2017, there have been 83 instances where police have used force. There were 22 uses of force in 2017, 18 in 2018, 32 in 2019 and 11 so far this year. According to Zerbe, mental health and pursuit-related calls are the causes of the high volume of uses of force.

Background: Zerbe said more than one-third of the use-of-force reports are represented by mental health calls. He said there were nine uses of force involving an officer pointing a firearm at a subject. He said a lot of the uses of force are the result of pursuit-related calls when a subject is fleeing on foot or in a vehicle. He said all of the uses of force reports have been reviewed by the officer’s shift supervisor, division lieutenant and the chief and were deemed justified.

What’s next: Zerbe said four officers are getting ready to participate in crisis-intervention team training. There are presently eight officers on the intervention team.

Winter maintenance: The board approved its five-year agreement with PennDOT to provide winter maintenance to Greenfield Road over the Route 30 overpass, Mount Sidney Road, North Ronks Road and Pitney Road. PennDOT pays the township a rate for miles for salting and snow removal of the roads.

Other happenings: Supervisor Corey Meyer urged residents to complete the census online. He said the response rate for the township so far is 72.4%. He said the state’s response rate is 65.3, the county’s rate is 74.1 and West Lampeter’s is 80.2%. He also urged those who drive through Bridgeport and the Old Philadelphia Pike corridor to take online surveys that will help municipal officials better plan for improvements in those areas.