When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, April 17.

What happened: East Lampeter Township police Chief Steve Zerbe delivered the 2022 police report to East Lampeter officials.

Overview: East Lampeter Township police answered 19,266 calls in 2022, which was the fourth highest call volume in Lancaster County. March and April were the busiest months, with Friday being the busiest day of the week.

Force: Use of force reports went up from 22 in 2021 to 31 in 2022 with 24 cases of control and restraint, four cases of taser use and three cases of firearm weapons use. The department investigated three of those cases internally, Zerbe said, and the officers involved were exonerated.

Thefts: There was a decrease in theft cases as East Lampeter police made 223 arrests in 2022, down from 268 in 2021. Retail thefts remained the same as 2021, with 265 arrests made.

Homicides: There were no homicides in the 2022 report.

Overdoses: Overdoses were down 50% from 2021, Zerbe said, which was a “very encouraging” number. Supervisor Mike Thornton asked the chief what he attributed the decrease of overdoses to. Zerbe said police have seen a decline in heroin usage, but meth and cocaine are on the rise. Over-the-counter availability of naloxone has contributed to the decline.

Quotable: “Our officers have responded to numerous calls where they don’t administer naloxone, because somebody has already administered naloxone,” Zerbe said.

Body cameras: Thornton asked about how police have reacted to the use of body cameras. Zerbe said police are “supportive” of body cameras. He explained body cameras give police a “protective element” and help with report-writing.

Fire recognition: East Lampeter officials also recognized Gerald Petersheim, deputy fire chief at Hand-in-Hand Fire Company, as that company’s volunteer of the year. Chair John Blowers and Thornton presented a clock and a certificate to him. Lonnie Kauffman, training engineer for Hand-in-Hand, also received recognition for 25 years of fire service. Volunteers of the year at Witmer, Ronks and Lafayette fire companies were recognized at the April 3 supervisors meeting.

What's next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. May 8.