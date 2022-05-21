When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, May 9.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously voted to grant a time extension to High Real Estate Group for the Greenfield North apartment development on Greenfield Road. The new deadline to submit the plan to the township is Jan. 31. Claudia Shank of McNees Wallace & Nurick law firm and developers David Miller and Tony Seitz presented the request to East Lampeter officials. Chair John Blowers and Township Manager Ralph Hutchison were absent.

Why it matters: Shank said the plan received conditional approval from the supervisors in September 2021. The time extension was requested due to changes to the preliminary site plan. Seitz said inflation in lumber, steel and concrete costs prompted changes to the plan. The number of units increased from 615 to 628.

Parking: Originally, this apartment complex was supposed to have underground parking. All parking on this plan will be above-ground with 265 spots. Seitz said the underground parking would’ve been “a great feature,” which is not seen in Lancaster County.

Community center: Developers also changed the design for two smaller apartment buildings and the community center. Originally, those three areas would’ve been three separate buildings. In the new plan, all three buildings are consolidated into one building with apartment living on the wings, and the community center becomes a central feature. The original design of the community center will stay.

Other changes: Developers also decided to move the swimming pool from the eastern side of the community center to the middle of two L-shaped apartment buildings as part of the two-acre courtyard. A paved boulevard with tree lining, plus a ramp to the underground parking garage was eliminated. Restaurants for the pool will be located in building one in addition to the leasing center, where six employees will work.

Township reaction: Assistant Township Manager Tara Hitchens suggested that developers look at the sewer planning module for the increase in apartment units “as soon as possible.” Developers said they will review whether the sewer planning module will accommodate the 628 units plus a maintenance building, community center, leasing office and pool restrooms.

Quotable: “We are committed to the look that you expect from High Properties,” Seitz said, emphasizing developers are committed to the project.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. June 6 at the township building, 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.