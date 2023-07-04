When: East Lampeter board of supervisors meeting, June 26.

What happened: Supervisors tabled a proposed zoning change meant to allow smaller developers to construct housing in land previously zoned as commercial.

Background: Board member Ethan Demme made the proposal, arguing that the township — like all of Lancaster County — is facing a critical housing shortage.

Why it matters: The change, he said, would help revitalize vacant or unused commercial property and make way for more affordable housing in spaces where larger developers wouldn’t bother looking.

What’s next: Other board members said they should wait until the results of the township’s comprehensive-housing needs assessment are complete before making a change.

Police: President John Blowers swore in Andrew Zentner as an officer with the township police. The 20-year-old Zentner begins training at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy on July 5 and will become a member of the force upon graduation.

Public comment: Residents alerted officials of a vacant house on Meadowview Drive that has become overgrown and was emitting a foul odor. Residents also expressed the need for better street lighting at the corner of Plymouth and Meadowview Drive and sought follow-up to complaints about parking violations and unsafe driving conditions associated with a tattoo parlor on Clayton Avenue near Lincoln Highway East.

Development: Supervisors unanimously accepted land development plans for Gish’s Furniture at 2217 Lincoln Highway East. The owners plan to redevelop the property into two new retail spaces totaling 32,000 square feet as well as a 120-room hotel. Owners of the East Towne Center property at 2090 Lincoln Highway East also presented plans to convert 78,000 square feet of vacant retail space into a 24-hour, 300-unit self-storage facility. Such a use would require an amendment to the township’s zoning code, as self-storage is a prohibited use in the commercial zone. Supervisors expressed concerns about traffic congestion in the rear of the building, as well as concerns about creating a zoning amendment that affects a single property. Supervisors agreed to work with the applicant to craft an amendment.

Other business: The board granted an extension for submission of a stormwater management plan for a property at 47 Hartman Bridge Road and reappointed Chris Chretien to another five-year term on the park board, ending May 2028.

Next: The board meets next on July 17.