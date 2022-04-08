When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, April 4.

What happened: East Lampeter officials began a discussion on uses for the American Rescue Plans funds. The township board of supervisors did not take action.

Why it matters: East Lampeter will receive the second payment of $1.7 million in federal COVID-19 relief money in June. Last year, the township received $891,729. It now has a wide range of flexibility in how the township can utilize the funds for any general government purpose.

Quotable: “The page is pretty much a blank sheet,” Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said.

Ideas: If East Lampeter decides to utilize the funds as “revenue replacement,” Hutchison suggested the township spend it on “normal general government purposes.” That includes wages and benefits for employees and police officers, though it cannot be used for pension plans. Project ideas include an estimated $502,000 for an HVAC system in township and police offices, solar panels and electric vehicles with charging stations.

Time frame: The relief funds must be spent before Dec. 31, 2024. Hutchison recommended the board spend the money in 2023.

Supervisor comments: Board Chair John Blowers noted “$1.7 million on a $12 million budget is a significant amount of money” for the township. Supervisor Ethan Demme said the township should consider reinstating contributions to the fire apparatus fund, which was suspended during the pandemic. Supervisor Roger Rutt agreed. The township would have contributed $900,000 from 2020 to 2022 under normal circumstances.

Firefighter recognition: East Lampeter officials recognized the following firefighters with a 2021 Volunteer of the Year award for each of the four fire companies that serve East Lampeter Township: Daniel Beiler, Hand-in-Hand Fire Company; Reuben Stoltzfus, Lafayette Fire Company; Scott Gibble, Ronks Fire Company; Mel King, Witmer Fire Company.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. April 18 at the township building at 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster.