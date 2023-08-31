When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 21. Chair John Blowers was absent.

What happened: The board held lengthy discussions with hoteliers, residents and police on a draft nuisance hotel ordinance before voting to hold a public hearing on Sept. 18. About 20 community members attended the meeting in person and another 12 attended online. Supervisors agreed to seek input from more stakeholders before finalizing the legislation that officials hope will improve the quality of life in the community.

Why it matters: At the meeting, residents who claimed to live near hotels with a history of persistent and recurrent criminal activities sounded the alarm. Some have been forced to take action, such as installing fences around properties for protection. Police resources have been tied up with the high number of calls from nuisance hotels. The township has over 50 hotels and approximately 3,000 rooms, many of them on busy Route 30 east of Lancaster.

Police numbers: Analyzing data from 2018 to 2022, police Chief Stephen Zerbe concluded that just 24% of the hotels generate 63% of police response calls. Figures show recent years followed by the number of calls: 2017-483; 2018-597; 2019-597; 2020-1,151, 2021-1,289; and 2022-1,066. Zerbe also named 16 types of crime prevalent in hotels that have been calling the police frequently in the past 2-3 years.

Background: The 2021 nuisance hotel ordinance, yet to be finalized, was created to address ongoing and repeated criminal activities in hotels threatening the safety and welfare of the township and residents. The ordinance outlines indicators to identify a nuisance hotel, the process of addressing nuisance and penalties for noncompliance. Initially, officials discussed eight sections of the ordinance with stakeholders, but progress halted until the Aug. 7 meeting when Blowers asked that the draft be tabled again.

Public comment: Pleasant Drive resident Robert Patterson installed a fence around his property to deter nearby hotel guests. He also gave examples of threats to public safety. Patterson said that taxpayers living near specific hotels are not enjoying safety. He urged supervisors to prioritize residents’ worries over investors whose economic activity exposes locals to security risks. Bowman Road resident Tim Burkhart, living next door to a hotel, also chronicled the invasion of his property by hotel guests and experiences to supervisors.

Quotable: Burkhart said he received a call from a neighbor asking, “Hey, you guys camping here this weekend? Well, there is a tent on your property.”

Hoteliers’ reaction: Deep Patel asked Zerbe about the recent call numbers, suspecting a decrease in activity. “So far this year, it appears to be coming down some. We’re at 545, middle of August,” Zerbe said. “I would say that the numbers would hit somewhere around 900 based on just month-to-month.” On Zoom, Dave Gandhi opposed the draft ordinance. He portrayed the proposal as harmful to the hospitality sector and labeled it impractical. Gandhi criticized the ordinance for failing to consider economic repercussions and community vitality, asserting it imposed unnecessary burdens since it’s impossible to control who checks into a room.

Supervisors weigh in: Ethan Demme emphasized the importance of utilizing data to address the challenges hotels face. He believes each hotel may possess unique issues, necessitating tailored safety plans for practical solutions. “I think the township has to have some means of being able to work in a deliberate way, especially for a small percentage that may not be putting that kind of effort in,” Michael Thornton said.

Also: The upcoming talks will review amending a 2016 ordinance requiring hotel owners to submit emergency evacuation plans to the township. This requirement was prompted by the lack of such a plan last year when a hotel emergency evacuation occurred at Motel 6.