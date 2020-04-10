When: Supervisors meeting, April 6.

What happened: In the township’s first virtual meeting, supervisors agreed to continue the 90-day declaration of disaster emergency and approved property tax penalty relief for residents to help combat the economic costs of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virtual meeting: Parties dialed into a video conferencing platform provided on the township website. At the beginning of the meeting, board Chair Corey Meyer read a statement to inform the public that due to the COVID-19 virus, the meeting was being livestreamed through Zoom and would be available on the township website and YouTube. The public was not permitted to attend the meeting in person. However, residents could dial in to Zoom or provide written comments.

Why it matters: Following a statewide stay-at-home order, the disaster emergency declaration permits the township to obtain resources necessary to support local response to the pandemic and to be eligible for available state and federal reimbursement for expenses. The board adopted a designation of agent resolution naming Township Manager Ralph Hutchison the official to execute all forms and documents related to the COVID-19 pandemic for obtaining financial assistance.

What’s next: Meyer said the township plans to utilize Zoom for future meetings, even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over. He said that residents should check the township website, eastlampetertownship.org, for any updates related to future public meetings.

Property tax: Supervisors approved a resolution reducing the penalty to 0% for delinquent property tax payments for 2020. The Lancaster County Treasurer’s Office gave the recommendation for municipalities to create legislation. The measure was approved to give residents, who are in financial distress as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, until Dec. 31 to pay their local property taxes. The original deadline was June 30.

Flushing instructions: To keep sewer systems up and running during this crucial time, Hutchison is asking residents and businesses to not flush wipes, napkins and/or paper towels because it “wreaks havoc” by clogging sewer lines.

Gratitude: Meyer thanked first responders, EMS volunteers, health care workers and others who are working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said he appreciates township staff and the supervisors for being here during this time by adding, “we can’t close government.”

Police: Olivia Mauro was sworn in as the newest police officer by Meyer on March 18.

Community planning: The board said residents can take online surveys with regard to the Old Philadelphia Pike corridor plan and the Bridgeport mobility plan. Both surveys are being conducted by the Lancaster County Planning Commission.

Meeting schedule: The board announced all other meetings — except for the Board of Supervisors on April 20 and an emergency services committee meeting on April 16 — are canceled this month. The board agreed to cancel the June 1 supervisors meeting and only have the June 15 meeting.