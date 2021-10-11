When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting Oct. 4.

What happened: Township supervisors are considering an amendment to the parking ordinance that if adopted, would remove the parking restriction in front of 110 Highview Drive. Currently, no parking is allowed there.

Why it's important: The board previously adopted an ordinance prohibiting parking on parts of Highview Drive and Crestmont Avenue in response to safety concerns from residents. As a result, Jeff Miller of 110 Highview Drive said he could no longer park in front of his house. Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said he did go to the property and reviewed conditions and determined that removing the signs in front of Miller's property would not create any safety issues.

Background: Several residents who live on both streets attended the meeting, and they thanked the supervisors for putting up the signs, saying it is much safer now because parking is pushed back further away from Route 340.

What's next: Hutchison said it is expected that the amendment will be before the board in November for action. If the amendment is adopted at that time, the existing no parking signs will be moved in that specific area to implement the change.

Lancaster Public Library: Jaime Hall, director of donor engagement, and Eva Dombroski, library volunteer, thanked East Lampeter Township for its financial support of the library and asked the board to consider increasing its funding to $1.50 per capita. Dombrowski said in 2019, East Lampeter residents borrowed 95,000 materials from the library and this year they have seen an increase as well.

Supervisor John Blowers said supervisors will consider the library's request at their budget meeting on Oct. 27.

What's next: The next supervisors meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18.