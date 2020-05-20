When: Supervisors meeting, May 18.

What happened: The supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution that calls for the governor to move Lancaster County to the “yellow phase, to support the county commissioners’ efforts to partially reopen Lancaster County and to support Senate Bill 327 addressing COVID-19 county emergency mitigation plans for business.

Why it’s important: The board adopted the resolution, written by supervisor Ethan Demme, who said he wanted to express support for each level of government to take action to move Lancaster County to the “yellow” phase of reopening.

Quotable: “New cases in Lancaster County have been declining for a month and the safety measures essential businesses are currently following can be followed by all businesses,” he said.

Discussion: Chairman Corey Meyer expressed reservations in adopting the resolution, yet he voted in favor of it. Meyer said he is concerned about retaliation from Gov. Tom Wolf, noting the governor said he may withhold federal funding to counties defying his shutdown order. Meyer questioned whether state funding may be jeopardized as well.

Food truck discussion: Ever since the pandemic hit, Meyer said he has received constant questions from neighbors asking if they can have a food truck in their neighborhood. Currently, the township ordinance permits them in certain zoning districts but not in residential areas. The board asked township staff to contact the solicitor and a draft ordinance to be discussed at one of the June meetings.

Other business: The board authorized eminent domain action to obtain a property easement at a business at 160 Greenfield Road. The township plans to install a stormwater pipe to ease flooding on Greenfield Road at the Amtrak underpass. Four properties are affected; three have signed the easement agreement.

Municipal office closed: East Lampeter offices are closed to the public and all township services continue to be available. Staff members alternate working in the office and remotely.

Budget impact: Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said revenue loss estimates from the pandemic will have a significant impact on this year’s budget with losses at $1.2 million from real estate taxes, earned income taxes and the admissions tax. He said staff has been identifying items they can forgo in the budget and came up with $963,454 of budget savings.

