When: East Lampeter tonwship supervisors meeting Aug. 3.

What happened: The supervisors approved sending a letter to the Lancaster County commissioners expressing their support for retaining encryption of police communications.

Why it’s important: The commissioners at their meeting Aug. 5 decided not to open up police communications for the public, meaning encryption will remain in place.

Background: In 2017, the prior board of commissioners directed Lancaster County-Wide Communications to encrypt police transmissions, preventing the general public from hearing the communications.

Quotable: “For safety reasons and the type of personal information that’s relayed over the radio, this letter again is in support of retaining encryption,” Supervisor Corey Meyer said.

Other happenings: The board unanimously passed a motion to direct the township solicitor to work with the Conestoga Valley School District solicitor to prepare an escrow agreement to allow the school district to provide a cash escrow as financial security for the required public improvements related to the CV Middle School construction project. If the solicitors are unable to agree on an escrow agreement, it will allow the school district to provide financial security in the form of a letter of credit without the standard annual escalator clause requirement.

Manager report: Township manager Ralph Hutchison reported that he has been interviewing applicants for the position of stormwater coordinator and has been fielding calls from property owners about the stormwater fee.