When: East Lampeter supervisors meeting, April 18.

What happened: The board unanimously approved a final land development plan for a Mister Car Wash at 2175 Lincoln Highway. Engineer Paul Hughes and traffic engineer Danielle Berman of Kimley-Horn, the firm representing the developer, presented the plan to township officials.

Why it matters: East Lampeter will become home to the third Mister Car Wash location in Lancaster County. Developer CWP West Corp. intends to convert the former Perkins restaurant site into a new car wash facility. The car wash will utilize public water and sewer within the General Commercial C-2 zoning district.

Details: The car wash will have a one-way entrance and exit with three pay lanes on a 5,525-square-foot footprint on 1.8 acres, with 20 parking spaces equipped with vacuums.

Variance: Assistant Township Manager Tara Hitchens said a zoning variance for an off-premise sign to direct traffic through the adjacent Econo Lodge hotel driveway connecting to Harvest Road.

Quotable: “Without signage there, it’s going to be problematic,” Supervisor Roger Rutt said.

Engineer’s solution: Hughes agreed signage would “add value” to the project. He suggested crafting a condition that would require a township Zoning Hearing Board application for the necessary variance and written request to the neighboring property owner for an access easement allowing a driveway connection to Harvest Road.

What’s next: Supervisors will hold a meeting on May 9. The meeting will start at 7:30 p.m. at the township building at 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, and can be streamed Zoom. The township normally holds meetings on the first and third Monday of the month. Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said in an April 19 email the meeting room will be set up as a polling place May 16 — the third Monday — for the May 17 primary election.