When: East Lampeter supervisors meeting, April 19.

What happened: The board voted to adopt a new emergency operations plan for the township.

Why it’s important: The plan is designed to provide procedures to be followed in the event of a major emergency or disaster to prevent and minimize damage to people and property.

Background: Jeff Hatfield, the township’s emergency management coordinator and his deputy, Brett Fasnacht, prepared the new plan, which was modeled after one from a township similar in size to East Lampeter. It was reviewed by the emergency services committee and discussed at its March meeting and recommended for approval by the supervisors.

What's new: Township manager Ralph Hutchison said since adding the new position of assistant township manager, they wanted to incorporate that into the various roles outlined in the emergency operations plan. When the plan was drafted, they hadn’t yet added that position, so it’s just an update in order to reflect the organizational structure that will be in place soon.The plan is reviewed annually.

Quotable: “I think it’s very beneficial that we have a new plan here that will work,” Hatfield said.

Manager’s report: Hutchison said that Tara Hitchens, who is currently director of planning/zoning officer, will begin her new position as assistant manager on June 1. Hutchison said a search is under way for a new director of planning/zoning officer and he hopes to have it filled by June.

Other happenings: The board approved the reappointment of Frank Hollingsworth to the park board with a term ending on May 26, 2026. And it adopted a resolution regarding a budget change request for the police department to purchase two plate readers at a cost of $25,000. The purchase will be made using police forfeiture funds.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 3.