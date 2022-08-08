When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 1, with Vice Chair Corey Meyer absent.

What happened: Supervisors voted 4-0 to grant final approval to High Real Estate Group for the 628-unit Greenfield North apartment development on Greenfield Road. Claudia Shank of McNees Law firm and developers David Miller and Tony Seitz presented the plan to East Lampeter officials.

Why it matters: Chair John Blowers said Greenfield North is the largest residential development East Lampeter has ever approved, calling it a “significant opportunity” and will come with “significant change.”

Background: Supervisors unanimously voted on May 9 to grant a time extension to High Real Estate Group due to changes affecting the preliminary site plan. Seitz said inflation in lumber, steel and concrete costs prompted these changes. The number of units increased from 615 to 628. Plans for underground parking were scrapped and replaced with 265 above-ground parking spaces.

Panhandlers: Resident Chris Scott addressed his concerns with township officials regarding panhandlers and littering along Millport Road and Route 30. He said he has seen panhandlers knocking on doors of vehicles, adding that someone’s going to get hurt. “The township needs to take action,” Scott said. He also told township officials panhandlers are “being noticed” by his business clients. He said an aggressive panhandling ordinance is possible in East Lampeter after reviewing Lancaster city’s ordinance.

Township response: Blowers said he and Scott have discussed the issue numerous times and township solicitor Susan P. Peipher has provided feedback. Township Manager Ralph Hutchinson said the township is limited on how it can enforce panhandling due to its constitutional protections of free speech.

Quotable: “If people aren’t comfortable, they’re not going to come to our community,” Scott said.

Littering: Hutchinson said the township has laws against littering. However, a person must see another person littering to file a complaint with the township.

Hotels: East Lampeter officials also discussed the issue of long-term use at hotels, prompted by the flooding at the Motel 6 on Lincoln Highway last month. Long-term use tenants were relocated to emergency housing. Supervisor Ethan Demme said the township should assess its options within the community and its “toolbox.”

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the township building at 2250 Old Philadelphia Pike.