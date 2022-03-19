When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, March 7.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a three-month extension for land development plans for Mister Car Wash, 2175 Lincoln Highway.

Why it’s important: Mister Car Wash plans to build on the site where Perkins Restaurant was formerly located.

Background: It is the second time developers have asked for an extension regarding their land development plans. The extended time, until June 20, will be used to continue working with township engineers, to obtain approvals from the state Department of Environmental Protection and the necessary permits, Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said.

New police impound lot: The board awarded a $124,540 contract to H.L. Wiker Inc. for construction of the new police impound lot. The existing lot will be converted to a parking area. Chief Stephen Zerbe said the new lot will provide more storage for vehicles that are the subject of serious or fatal vehicle accidents investigation and/or evidence in criminal investigations. Tow trucks will be able to pull in, drop the towed vehicle in an angled space and exit without needing to turn around. The new lot will allow for 20 vehicles, where the current one allows for only 10-12 vehicles.

Other news: Supervisors discussed Lancaster County’s request to fund the Drug Task Force but took no action. The supervisors have not contributed to the drug task force since 2020 and did not budget for it in 2022 either.

Flashing signal: The supervisors agreed to submit an application to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for a permit to install rapid flashing beacon signals at the Lancaster Heritage Pathway crossing and Ben Franklin Boulevard.

What’s next: The next supervisors meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 21.