When: East Lampeter supervisors meeting, Oct. 5.

What happened: The board adopted a policy to be used as a guideline to follow when evaluating municipal real estate assessment appeals.

Why it’s important: The policy states that if township officials have reason to believe a property is assessed lower than it should be by at least $500,000, they can file an appeal. Likewise, if a property owner files an appeal that proposes to change the assessed value by $500,000 or more, the township can participate in the appeal process.

Background: The policy is in response to several appeals that have been submitted to Lancaster County Board of Assessment Appeals, resulting in a potential loss of more than $55,000 a year to the township in real estate taxes if the appeals are granted. The policy doesn’t change anything about what the township can do regarding appeals.

Quotable: “This will allow staff to follow up on these appeals, especially when the timing of the appeal hearing doesn’t allow for an opportunity for the issue to be discussed at a regular supervisors meeting,” Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said.

What’s next: A supervisors meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19. The public can observe the meeting in person by wearing a face covering and observing social distancing. The meetings are offered utilizing Zoom and will be on the township’s YouTube channel.