When: East Lampeter Township Supervisors meeting, Aug. 17.

What happened: The board approved a developer’s agreement for the Walnut Street Extension project that will build a $15.3 million road as a way to alleviate congestion on Greenfield Road at Route 30.

Background: The two-lane road will begin where an abandoned highway known as “goat path” starts — at the eastern end of Walnut Street. A new bridge will take this extension of Walnut Street over Millcross Road. The Walnut Street extension, a state road, will end at a roundabout where it will connect to a new township road, Ben Franklin Boulevard, and go to Greenfield Road.

Intersection upgrades: The agreement obligates High Companies to address further improvements at the intersection of Hempstead and Greenfield roads as part of future business activity. A second improvement would be at Greenfield Road and William Penn Way. Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said PennDOT asked the township to address the issue through an agreement after representatives of High conducted a transportation study and identified the need for the additional improvements.

Purchase: The board approved the purchase of a new pickup truck for $31,000 for the public works department. The pickup truck, with standard cab and dump bed insert, will be used to do work in the parks and for salting and snow removal at the township complex on Old Philadelphia Pike, Hutchison said. The truck, purchased from Bob Fisher Chevrolet in Reading, is replacing a 2004 model with 138,821 miles of use.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sale: The board approved the $5,700 sale of another 2004 pickup truck with almost 90,000 miles on it through Municibid, an online auction service for government agencies.

Emergency volunteers lauded: Supervisor Corey Meyer thanked first responders for everything they do, citing the early morning fire Aug. 15 on Brookfarms Road, where a vacant house burned.

Quotable: “We appreciate all volunteers. They do so much for the township,” he said.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.