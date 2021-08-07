When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 2.

What happened: The board is reviewing its recycling and trash disposal ordinances amid complaints from residents regarding lack of service from a local trash hauler.

Resident speaks: Chris Scott, a resident, told supervisors there is a lack of service from Eagle Disposal, based in East Earl. He said it hasn’t been picking up his trash and recycling consistently. He said he and other residents received notice from the trash hauler indicating it will not be picking up recycling until further notice. Scott said he continues to get billed for full service.

Background: Tara Hitchens, assistant township manager, said the township has received several phone calls from residents over the past few weeks that their trash and recycling has not been picked up by Eagle Disposal. She said several residents have indicated to her they will be switching haulers. She said the township does have a recycling ordinance. Under the ordinance, she said, the township issues a collection permit for haulers and residents have the right to consider all of those that have a collection permit.

What’s next: The township is reviewing the collection permit between Eagle Disposal and the township to determine abatement of the concerns.

Other news: The board adopted the final Bridgeport Crossroads study. The study is a proposal of improvements planned for the Bridgeport intersection.

Next meeting: The next supervisors meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.