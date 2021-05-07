When: East Lampeter Township Supervisors meeting, May 3.

What happened: The township, as part of a collaborative effort between the Conestoga Valley School District and Upper Leacock Township, was awarded a $10,000 state grant to hire a parks and recreation professional to help develop a regional recreation program.

Why it’s important: Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said the grant proposal came out of recommendations in the Conestoga Valley park and recreation plan completed last year. A regional organization would develop recreation programming and operations. The board adopted a resolution authorizing supervisor Corey Meyer to sign the agreement, which is the next step in moving forward with the process.

Background: The Peer grant was awarded from the Department of Community and Natural Resources and requires $1,000 contribution from the group toward the project. Peer grants are awarded to help municipalities improve their park, recreation and conservation services through a collaborative process.

What’s next: DCNR will identify and assign a recreation professional to work on the development of a regional recreation entity. The recreation professional will be someone who works in a similar role in Southcentral Pennsylvania. Hutchison said he expects it will take about a year to get through the process of developing the regional entity. The next supervisors meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 7.