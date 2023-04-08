When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, April 3.

What happened: East Lampeter Township police swore in their new trauma dog, Seija, to the department. Police Chief Steve Zerbe read the oath on behalf of the English cream-colored golden retriever puppy.

Canine’s role: Zerbe said Seija will serve with East Lampeter Township police Detective Heather Waltman, who will be her handler. Zerbe said Seija will “help people calm down” and be used in nonviolent situations such as police interviews. Zerbe said Elizabethtown-based nonprofit Alpha Pack K9 LLC will conduct trauma dog training for both Seija and Waltman.

Plaque: Zerbe also announced East Lampeter Township Police Department was recognized by the Lancaster County Crisis Intervention Team as the Department of the Year. The plaque was awarded for participation and responding to the highest number of crisis intervention calls with 235 in 2022.

Fire recognition: East Lampeter officials also recognized the following recipients of the 2022 volunteers of the year among the four volunteer fire companies that serve East Lampeter Township: Dakota Hoak, firefighter, Witmer; Kim Herskowitz, senior firefighter/EMT, Lafayette; Raymond Workman Jr., fire policeman, Ronks. Hand-in-Hand recipient Gerald Petersheim, deputy chief, was absent. Chair John Blowers and Supervisor Mike Thornton presented a clock and a certificate to each recipient.

Anniversaries: Two firefighters of Ronks Fire Company were honored for 25 years of service: John S. King, deputy fire chief, and Marvin Beiler, driver/pump operator. Training Engineer Lonnie Kauffman of Hand-in-Hand, who was absent, will also receive recognition of 25 years of service. Blowers said their names will be added to a plaque honoring individuals for 25 years of fire service in the township building.

Quotable: “We maintain a very healthy volunteer group of individuals in the community that support four fire companies. We are very fortunate we have them,” Blowers said.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. April 17.