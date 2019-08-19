When: Supervisors meeting Aug. 5.
What happened: Work will begin next week on a streambank restoration project along 877 feet of Pequea Creek where it flows through Mill Bridge Village Camp Resort, the board announced.
Why it’s important: The township received $199,610 in state grants in a big push in Pennsylvania to clean up the Chesapeake Bay.
The state Department of Environmental Protection targeted funding for counties in the Chesapeake Bay watershed with the highest pollutant amounts.
The township will use the money to grow a buffer of vegetation along the Pequea Creek.
Community partners:
The project is a joint venture involving East Lampeter Township, Strasburg Borough and West Lampeter Township.
What’s next: DEP granted a time extension for the project to be completed by Sept. 30.