When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, April 5.

What happened: The board briefly discussed how they would like to spend the almost $1.7 million they will receive from the American Rescue Act.

Why it’s important: Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said the township will receive half of the allocation this June and the other half next June. The money must be spent by the end of 2024. He said he hasn’t seen all of the guidelines or regulations yet on what the money can be spent on, but he does know it can’t be deposited into pension funds.

Prioritizing: Supervisor Corey Meyer said he thinks the money should go toward the township’s strategic priorities — projects discussed at the annual forecast meeting. Those projects could include helping to fund the Route 30 Streetscape Plan, the Greater Heritage Pathway, multimodal transportation and fire company funding.

Quotable: “In my mind this is unprecedented that we’re getting a lump sum of money not knowing what we can spend it on,” Meyer said.

Other news: The board approved High Associates’ subdivision plan for Ben Frankin Boulevard. The purpose of the subdivision is to create a right of way and easement to the boulevard. The plan is to subdivide two lots by taking an acre from the two lots for the new right of way. Hutchison said the subdivision plan is critical to moving the process along. Ben Frankin Boulevard will be a new township road as part of the Walnut Street Extension Project.

Bridge project: Hutchison announced that South Ronks Road bridge is out through October. It’s a county bridge project.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. April 19.