EAST LAMPETER

When: East Lampeter supervisors meeting, Nov. 15.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a preliminary budget for 2022 with no need for a tax increase.

Why it's important: The total of general fund expenditures in the draft budget is $11,978,801. The 2022 spending plan keeps the real estate tax at 1.90 mills. This is the same rate that was levied in and 2020 and 2021.

Projects: Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said work will continue on projects to implement the Lincoln Highway Streetscape Plan and expect that one of the phases of improvement will begin construction in 2022. That phase is estimated to be about $2.5 million in construction costs. Hutchison said it is not a general fund expense but is being paid for with state dollars.

Police: As part of the 2022 budget, the police department plans to hire two community service aides that would provide support to the patrol officers by handling some of the less threatening calls that sworn officers currently handle.

Quotable: “The program should free up time for patrol officers to address other matters, such as traffic and speeding issues, as well as sustain the police department staffing needs for some time,” Chief Stephen Zerbe said.

What’s next: The budget will be advertised and available for public inspection. It will be considered for adoption at the Dec. 20 supervisors meeting.

Recognition: Dan McCuen was recognized by the board for 16 years of serving on the planning commission.

Other happenings: The board adopted an ordinance approving the cable television franchise agreement with Shentel Cable.