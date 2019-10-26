When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 21.
What happened: The board gave township staff the approval to apply for a $200,00 National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant for a pollution reduction project at Rosewood Terrace, an apartment complex along Route 340.
Why it’s important: According to zoning officer Tara Hitchens, there is a large basin and a small stream on the property. The township plans to install a biofiltration basin that uses plants to capture and biologically degrade pollutants. The goal of the project is to reduce 65,420 pounds of sediment and help reduce runoff and manage stormwater for cleaner water across the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The project will cost $245,000.
Other happenings: The board adopted a resolution of support for the Lancaster County Drug Task Force and request to the Lancaster County commissioners to continue the drug task force by fully funding the program in a sustainable manner. The township has voluntarily supported the drug task force annually with a donation.
Appointments: The board reappointed Scott Enterline to the township Zoning Hearing Board with a term expiring Nov. 12, 2022. Roger Rutt was reappointed to the township Planning Commission with a term expiring Nov. 19, 2023.