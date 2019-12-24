When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 16.
What happened: The board approved a final budget for 2020 with no tax increase.
The tax rate: East Lampeter’s real estate tax rate is set at 1.90 mills. Residents who own a property assessed at $200,000 would pay $380 in local taxes yearly.
Overview: Under the proposed budget, the township revenues are expected to be $19.2 million and expenditures $20.3 million. The only changes to the budget from the board's last meeting are increases in pay for the director of planning/zoning and the public works director and an increase from $500 to $1,000 for emergency management.
Presentation: Bob May, executive director of Lancaster EMS, told the board that of the 38,000 calls they received last year, 7% are in East Lampeter. The township also ranked third out of the 21 municipalities they cover in the amount of vehicle accidents. The township increased its annual donation to the ambulance service to $12,000 in the 2020 budget.
Other news: The board accepted the resignation of the tax collector and appointed the county treasurer to collect the 2020 real estate tax.