When: Supervisors meeting, Sept. 16.
What happened: The Fraternal Order of Police recognized a township police officer for his life-saving action when he pulled a mail carrier from his burning mail truck after a crash in January.
Why it’s important: Officer Michael Redden received commendations from Red Rose Lodge No. 16 for the rescue of the driver, who lost control of the mail truck he was driving on the icy road around 3:30 p.m. The mail truck hit Redden’s police cruiser and burst into flames on Hartman Station Road near the intersection with Geist Road. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Other gratitude: The board recognized Capt. James Shank for 25 years of service to the police department. Supervisors also recognized Wayne Beaner for 25 years of service to the township sewer authority with a plaque. Over the years he has served as vice chairman, secretary/assistant treasurer and most recently, treasurer.