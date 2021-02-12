When: East Lampeter supervisors meeting Feb. 8.

What happened: The board adopted a resolution providing some much-needed financial relief to businesses and property owners affected by the pandemic in the form of a 10% credit to all public sewer customers.

Why it’s important: The board had received requests from restaurant and hotel owners in the township for some kind of financial relief on their sewer bills due to not having enough business because of the pandemic.

How the fee is calculated: Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said a single family dwelling is considered to be one equivalent dwelling unit. The quarterly fee per EDU is $95. However, the calculation varies for nonresidential uses depending upon use. For example, fees are based on the number of employees at a business, the number of rooms for hotels and the number of seats in restaurants. A few properties are calculated based upon water consumption.

What’s next: The resolution was crafted to adopt a revision to the current rates charged for sanitary sewer service to benefit all types of customers in East Lampeter. The next quarterly sewer bill goes out in April.

Other happenings: The board approved a land development plan for McDonald’s in East Towne Centre on Lincoln Highway East to upgrade to a side-by-side, drive-thru configuration. In doing so, the restaurant would lose five parking spaces, but would still be in compliance with the township’s parking ordinance. The reason for the additional lane is because drive-thru sales are much higher than sit-down sales, having soared from 70% pre-pandemic to 90% today.

What’s next: The next supervisors meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. on March 1. Information to access Zoom meetings is online at eastlampetertownship.org.