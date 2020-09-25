When: East Lampeter supervisors meeting, Sept. 21.

What happened: Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said East Lampeter could lose over $55,000 a year in real estate taxes if assessment appeals from several businesses are granted.

Why it’s important: Hutchison said the township was notified of the appeals by Lancaster County Board of Assessment Appeals. Businesses that want to reduce the tax costs for their properties include High Properties’ Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences location, Rockvale Acquisition, Tru by Hilton hotel, Avid hotel and Lancaster Family Resort. Potential loss tax revenue would be from High Properties would be $11,712, while the potential loss from Rockvale Acquisition would be $35,835.

Budget impact: Hutchison said the 2021 budget is being complicated by a variety of issues, many connected with the pandemic and the assessment appeals are just one more item they’ll have to deal with.

Quotable: “The township’s options are pretty basic ... either find things to cut out of expenses, increasing revenues somewhere else or some combination of these,” Hutichson said.

What’s next: The township does not know what the decisions are related to the appeals, Hutchison said. The board has not taken any action in response to the appeals.

Property acquisition: The board adopted a resolution to acquire the Nolt’s Mill property at 2251 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bird-in-Hand, a cost of $318,000. The mill is adjacent to township-owned property being developed into a park named Gibbons Park at Nolt’s Mill. Hutchison said the mill has rights to the water in Mill Creek and rights to the dam and mill race structures; the property may require pollution-reduction projects.

Sewer fees waived: The board adopted a resolution offering relief from penalty and interest charges on second-quarter sewer bills. Hutchison said he received requests from business owners and residents asking for relief due to the COVID-19 crisis. After determining the sewer fund was in good shape, the board decided to waive interest and penalties through the end of the year.

New hire: Charles Hayes is the township’s new stormwater coordinator. He has 23 years of experience as the former director of the Cecil County Conservation District in Maryland.